12:14 PM, December 2, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/02

Date: 12/02/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open +1.5   -108   O 231   -110   +104  
 Current -2   -110   231.5   -110   -126  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -1.5   -112   U 231   -110   -122  
 Current +2   -110   231.5   -110   +108  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   22.7 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   17.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.1 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   11.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. PG  Bones Hyland   15.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.6 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   11.5 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   0.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
5. SF  AJ Griffin   8.8 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SG  Jarrett Culver   3.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 HOU -11.0 230.0 120-100
Mon, Nov 28 HOU -11.0 228.0 129-113
Fri, Nov 25 LAC -4.0 219.0 114-104
Wed, Nov 23 OKC -1.0 229.5 131-126
Tue, Nov 22 DET -11.5 226.5 110-108

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 ORL -6.5 228.0 125-108
Mon, Nov 28 PHI +3.0 219.5 104-101
Sun, Nov 27 MIA -4.0 226.0 106-98
Fri, Nov 25 HOU -7.0 232.0 128-122
Wed, Nov 23 SAC -4.5 240.5 115-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021