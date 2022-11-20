BETTING NBA
11:56 AM, November 20, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open +10   -112   O 217.5   -110   +380  
 Current +10   -110   218   -110   +350  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -10   -108   U 217.5   -110   -500  
 Current -10   -110   218   -110   -450  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. PG  Bones Hyland   14.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SG  Bruce Brown   10.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   14.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. C  DeAndre Jordan   5.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   12.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.3 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   12.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 DAL +9.5 215.5 127-99
Wed, Nov 16 NY -2.0 225.5 106-103
Sun, Nov 13 CHI -2.0 231.5 126-103
Fri, Nov 11 BOS +4.0 230.5 131-112
Wed, Nov 09 IND -5.0 235.5 122-119

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 DEN -9.5 215.5 127-99
Wed, Nov 16 HOU -6.5 218.5 101-92
Tue, Nov 15 LAC -6.5 211.5 103-101
Sat, Nov 12 POR -6.5 218.5 117-112
Thu, Nov 10 WAS -6.0 209.0 113-105

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Denver Nuggets
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Denver Nuggets at home