BETTING NBA
12:20 PM, November 18, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/18

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open +7   -110   O 216.5   -110   +240  
 Current +9   -110   214.5   -110   +340  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -7   -110   U 216.5   -110   -295  
 Current -9   -110   214.5   -110   -430  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. PG  Bones Hyland   14.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   17.0 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   14.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. C  DeAndre Jordan   5.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.4 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   16.7 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   12.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   6.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 NY -2.0 225.5 106-103
Sun, Nov 13 CHI -2.0 231.5 126-103
Fri, Nov 11 BOS +4.0 230.5 131-112
Wed, Nov 09 IND -5.0 235.5 122-119
Mon, Nov 07 SA -8.0 234.0 115-109

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 HOU -6.5 218.5 101-92
Tue, Nov 15 LAC -6.5 211.5 103-101
Sat, Nov 12 POR -6.5 218.5 117-112
Thu, Nov 10 WAS -6.0 209.0 113-105
Wed, Nov 09 ORL -8.5 213.0 94-87

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Denver Nuggets off two or more days rest
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets off a loss over their last 9 games
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets off a loss over their last 12 games