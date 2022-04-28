BETTING NBA News
09:37 PM, April 27, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors SportsGrid Betting Model Picks

Overview

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/27

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information

DEN (1-3) GSW (3-1)
Date: 04/27/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Denver Nuggets (+315) vs. Golden State Warriors (-400)
Moneyline (Current): Denver Nuggets (+315) vs. Golden State Warriors (-400)
Spread (Open): Denver Nuggets (+8.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-8.5)
Spread (Current): Denver Nuggets (+8.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-8.5)
Game Total (Open): 224
Game Total (Current): 225.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors (320)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets (24000)

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability:  Denver Nuggets (43.15%) vs. Golden State Warriors (56.85%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: GSW -132
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: GSW +2
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 2 Stars – Projected Total: 223.4
All Betting Model picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.