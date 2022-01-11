Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Betting Model Breakdown

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers NBA Game Information

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game Predictions and Picks

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game News and Notes

Denver is 23rd in NBA scoring, averaging 106.1 points a game, while Los Angeles is 26th at 105.1 points. On the other side of the ball, the Clippers are eighth, limiting opponents to 105.8 points, while Nuggets allow 106.1 a game.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 213.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 221.

The model likes Los Angeles in this matchup, giving the Clippers’ moneyline four-and-a-half stars and their spread a four-star rating. It’s a lot more confident that the teams will exceed the total of 213.5, giving a wager on the over a five-star rating.