Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Betting Model Breakdown
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers NBA Game Information
DEN (20-18) LAC (20-21)
Date: 01/11/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Denver Nuggets (-126) vs. LA Clippers (108)
Moneyline (Current): Denver Nuggets (-158) vs. LA Clippers (134)
Spread (Open): Denver Nuggets (-2) vs. LA Clippers (2)
Spread (Current): Denver Nuggets (-3.5) vs. LA Clippers (3.5)
Game Total (Open): 210
Game Total (Current): 210
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets (2700)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: LA Clippers (2700)
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Denver Nuggets (48.37%) vs. LA Clippers (51.63%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: LAC – 4.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LAC – 4 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars
Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game News and Notes
The Clippers are ninth in the Western Conference and are coming off a 106-93 win over Atlanta. Amir Coffey had a game-high 21 points for Los Angeles. However, the Clippers are dealing with significant losses as leading scorer Paul George is out with an elbow injury, and Kawhi Leonard has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. have taken the offensive reins in their absence. Jackson is second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a night, while Morris contributes 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Meanwhile, Denver is sixth in the West and riding a two-game win streak. The Nuggets’ previous game was a 99-95 win over the Thunder. Denver’s leading scorer, Nikola Jokic, has a game-high 22 points, 18 rebounds, and six assists. The reigning NBA MVP averages 25.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.4 steals a game. However, the team will be without its second-leading scorer for this game. On Monday, Will Barton was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Denver is 23rd in NBA scoring, averaging 106.1 points a game, while Los Angeles is 26th at 105.1 points. On the other side of the ball, the Clippers are eighth, limiting opponents to 105.8 points, while Nuggets allow 106.1 a game.
Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 213.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 221.
The model likes Los Angeles in this matchup, giving the Clippers’ moneyline four-and-a-half stars and their spread a four-star rating. It’s a lot more confident that the teams will exceed the total of 213.5, giving a wager on the over a five-star rating.
All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid
