01:23 PM, November 25, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/25

Date: 11/25/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open -1.5   -110   O 220.5   -110   -120  
 Current -3.5   -108   219   -110   -144  
LA Clippers  Open +1.5   -110   U 220.5   -110   +102  
 Current +3.5   -112   219   -110   +124  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   22.7 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
2. PF  Aaron Gordon   15.7 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. SG  Bruce Brown   11.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   12.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Vlatko Cancar   4.3 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SG  Davon Reed   1.8 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   14.6 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   9.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PG  John Wall   11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
4. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   13.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   7.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 OKC -1.0 229.5 131-126
Tue, Nov 22 DET -11.5 226.5 110-108
Sun, Nov 20 DAL +10.5 217.5 98-97
Fri, Nov 18 DAL +9.5 215.5 127-99
Wed, Nov 16 NY -2.0 225.5 106-103

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 GS +10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 UTA -2.0 222.5 121-114
Sat, Nov 19 SA -8.5 221.5 119-97
Thu, Nov 17 DET -10.5 219.0 96-91
Tue, Nov 15 DAL +6.5 211.5 103-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home since the start of 2020/2021