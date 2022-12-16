BETTING NBA
01:35 PM, December 16, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open -1.5   -110   O 237   -110   -120  
 Current -1.5   -110   236   -110   -120  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +1.5   -110   U 237   -110   +102  
 Current +1.5   -110   236   -110   +102  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.6 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   17.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.9 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PG  Bones Hyland   14.6 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   28.1 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   26.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SG  Austin Reaves   10.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Schrder   8.3 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 WAS -11.5 224.5 141-128
Sat, Dec 10 UTA -11.5 228.5 115-110
Thu, Dec 08 POR -2.0 227.5 121-120
Tue, Dec 06 DAL -4.5 223.5 116-115
Sun, Dec 04 NO +2.0 230.5 121-106

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 BOS +4.0 237.0 122-118
Sun, Dec 11 DET -5.5 233.0 124-117
Fri, Dec 09 PHI +4.5 227.5 133-122
Wed, Dec 07 TOR +12.0 229.5 126-113
Tue, Dec 06 CLE +6.0 224.5 116-102