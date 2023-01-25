BETTING NBA
10:56 AM, January 25, 2023

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/25/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open +6.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   +230  
 Current +7   -110   233.5   -110   +235  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -6.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   -280  
 Current -7   -110   233.5   -110   -290  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.1 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   19.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.6 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   11.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PG  Bones Hyland   12.3 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   30.9 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Khris Middleton   10.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 NO -3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 OKC -3.0 232.5 101-99
Fri, Jan 20 IND -6.5 236.5 134-111
Wed, Jan 18 MIN -9.0 241.5 122-118
Tue, Jan 17 POR -5.5 238.5 122-113

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 DET -11.5 236.0 150-130
Sat, Jan 21 CLE +3.5 217.5 114-102
Tue, Jan 17 TOR -1.5 222.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 IND -5.5 229.0 132-119
Sat, Jan 14 MIA +4.5 213.5 111-95