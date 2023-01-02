BETTING NBA
12:26 PM, January 2, 2023

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/02

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open -3   -110   O 233   -110   -152  
 Current -2.5   -110   233   -110   -138  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +3   -110   U 233   -110   +128  
 Current +2.5   -110   233   -110   +118  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.7 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. PG  Bones Hyland   13.2 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.6 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Naz Reid   10.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.2 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 01 BOS +3.5 234.0 123-111
Fri, Dec 30 MIA -4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 SAC +2.5 237.5 127-126
Tue, Dec 27 SAC -3.0 237.5 113-106
Sun, Dec 25 PHO -4.0 230.0 128-125

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 DET -7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 MIL +7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 NO +6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 MIA +0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 BOS +9.5 229.0 121-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 9-2 (.818) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road off a win over their last 11 games