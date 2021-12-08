Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Nuggets Slight Favorites on the Road

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/08

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information

DEN (11-12) NOP (7-19) Date: 12/08/2021 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Denver Nuggets (-143) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (110) Moneyline (Current): Denver Nuggets ( -136 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans ( 116 ) Spread (Open): Denver Nuggets (-4) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4) Spread (Current): Denver Nuggets ( -2.5 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans ( 2.5 ) Game Total (Open): 216.5 Game Total (Current): 214

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets ( 2400 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans ( 50000 )

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Denver Nuggets (67.56%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (32.44%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DEN – 3 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans News, Analysis, and Picks

As of late, the Denver Nuggets have been a struggling team losing eight of their past 10 games, but tonight they get a bit of an easier task taking on the last-place team in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans. After a hot start to the season, the Nuggets now find themselves below .500 and slipping to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets this year have been led by Nikola Jokic, who is ranked seventh in the league in scoring, averaging 25.6 points per game. He is also second in the league in rebounds, only trailing Rudy Gobert of the Jazz. Jokic is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game. Tonight the 26-year-old is listed as probable to play after landing on the injury report yesterday due to a right forearm contusion. It didn’t seem to have any effect on him Monday night as he picked up his third triple-double this season in a 109-97 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans, this season has struggled during conference games, posting a 6-11 record against the west. The Pelicans are a very top-heavy team led by Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas, averaging 22.9 and 18.5 points, respectively. With not much bench support, if the Nuggets can shut down, or at least contain these two guys, they should be able to come away with the road victory.

The SportsGrid Betting Model sees value in the game total going over, giving a projected total of 224.2 points scored. This is very accurate as the Pelicans are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA this season, allowing 110.1 points per game. With the high-powered offense of the Nuggets, this game should hit the over.

Denver should also walk away with the road victory as the SportsGrid Betting Model gives the game a fair Moneyline of -208 in favor of the Nuggets. One key reason is how strong the Nuggets defense has been this season, ranked third in the NBA, and as I said before, if they can shut down Ingram and Valanciunas, they should come out on top.

Picks: Nuggets Moneyline (-136), Game Total: Over (214)

