11:32 AM, January 28, 2023

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open +4.5   -110   O 232.5   -110   +164  
 Current +3.5   -110   232.5   -110   +134  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4.5   -110   U 232.5   -110   -196  
 Current -3.5   -110   232.5   -110   -158  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.1 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   19.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.8 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. PG  Bones Hyland   12.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.4 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   16.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 MIL +12.5 227.5 107-99
Tue, Jan 24 NO -3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 OKC -3.0 232.5 101-99
Fri, Jan 20 IND -6.5 236.5 134-111
Wed, Jan 18 MIN -9.0 241.5 122-118

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 BKN -7.5 224.5 137-133
Sat, Jan 21 SAC +5.0 233.5 129-127
Thu, Jan 19 POR -1.5 235.0 105-95
Tue, Jan 17 LAC +1.5 224.0 120-110
Sun, Jan 15 LAL -5.5 235.0 113-112