BETTING NBA
01:46 PM, October 24, 2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 10/24/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open -3.5   -110   O 230   -110   -158  
 Current -4.5   -110   227   -110   -178   
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +3.5   -110   U 230   -110   +134  
 Current +4.5   -110   227   -110   +150

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 OKC -8.5 227.5 122-117
Fri, Oct 21 GS +5.5 229.5 128-123
Wed, Oct 19 UTA -7.0 225.5 123-102
Wed, Apr 27 GS +8.5 225.5 102-98
Sun, Apr 24 GS +5.0 224.0 126-121

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 LAL +4.0 226.5 106-104
Fri, Oct 21 PHO +5.5 224.0 113-111
Wed, Oct 19 SAC +3.0 229.5 115-108
Sun, Apr 10 UTA +17.0 219.5 111-80
Fri, Apr 08 DAL +20.0 221.5 128-78

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 7-6 (.538) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021