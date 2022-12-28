BETTING NBA
12:27 PM, December 28, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

Date: 12/28/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open -3.5   -110   O 237.5   -110   -162  
 Current -3   -110   235   -110   -144  
Sacramento Kings  Open +3.5   -110   U 237.5   -110   +136  
 Current +3   -110   235   -110   +122  

Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.3 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   10.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PG  Bones Hyland   12.7 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.9 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 SAC -3.0 237.5 113-106
Sun, Dec 25 PHO -4.0 230.0 128-125
Fri, Dec 23 POR -5.5 233.5 120-107
Tue, Dec 20 MEM +1.0 235.5 105-91
Sun, Dec 18 CHA -9.0 235.0 119-115

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 DEN +3.0 237.5 113-106
Fri, Dec 23 WAS -8.5 238.5 125-111
Wed, Dec 21 LAL -8.0 239.5 134-120
Mon, Dec 19 CHA -10.0 241.5 125-119
Fri, Dec 16 DET -6.5 238.5 122-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home since the start of 2020/2021