Detroit Pistons Popular Pick to Qualify for NBA Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons have one of the top up-and-coming cores in the Association, which has led to bettors being bullish about them entering 2022-23.

After finishing last season dead last in the Eastern Conference and with the second-worst record in the NBA, the Pistons added to their young core in the draft by selecting Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick. The Purdue product will join a backcourt with the first overall pick from 2021 in Cade Cunningham, a duo that could make noise as soon as this season.

BetMGM Playoff Odds: Most Bet Make (tickets)

Pistons +900

Spurs +2500

Thunder +2000

Pistons Young Core Drawing Intrigue from Bettors

Not only did the Pistons pile up young talent, but they also acquired veterans who can make a difference this season, like the sharpshooting Bojan Bogdanovic. There’s a lot to like about his versatility and ability to hit the three, which connected at a 39% clip in 2021-22.

There’s already been some sizable line movement in favor of the Pistons making the postseason, with their odds opening at +1600 and having been bet down to +900. That’s what happens when 100% of the tickets are in favor of them making the playoffs, which is the case with Detroit.

Considering their uphill battle to qualify for the postseason, head coach Dwane Casey is the perfect fit to coach this building franchise. He’s proven he knows how to coach young talent and help them reach their ceiling, which should be promising with the backcourt they’re forming.

It’s going to be difficult for Detroit to make the jump from the cellar of the Eastern Conference to the playoffs, but there’s enough potential star talent on the roster that there’s likely still value in their +900 odds to qualify.