Detroit Pistons Rookie Cade Cunningham OUT Thursday vs. Grizzlies

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out for Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a right hip pointer.

Cunningham was initially listed as questionable earlier in the day but is now set to miss his fifth consecutive game. Detroit has gone 0-4 since the rookie was forced out of action and currently owns the league’s worst record at 12-42.

Cunningham has poured in averages of 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 41 games for the Pistons this season.

Hamidou Diallo has stepped up in Cunningham’s absence and is likely looking at another start this evening. Over his last three games, the 23-year-old is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest. Priced at $5,700 on FanDuel, Diallo represents one of the best values in Thursday’s DFS contests.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant, who was surprisingly not dealt at the league’s trade deadline, will also see increased usage. Poor shooting has caused Grant’s price to drop to $5,400 on FanDuel, but he has still managed to top 20 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games. He’s certainly worth a look at his reduced price point.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Detroit listed as whopping +11.5 home underdogs and +560 on the spread.