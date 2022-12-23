BETTING NBA
12:03 PM, December 23, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +9   -110   O 233   -110   +300  
 Current +9.5   -114   233   -110   +340  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -9   -110   U 233   -110   -375  
 Current -9.5   -106   233   -110   -430  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   8.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.6 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. C  Jalen Duren   7.2 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   13.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.1 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 PHI +11.5 222.0 113-93
Tue, Dec 20 UTA +2.5 228.5 126-111
Sun, Dec 18 BKN +8.0 228.0 124-121
Fri, Dec 16 SAC +6.5 238.5 122-113
Wed, Dec 14 CHA +4.5 229.5 141-134

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 CHI -5.0 235.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 19 ORL -8.5 229.5 126-125
Fri, Dec 16 CHA +2.5 240.5 125-106
Wed, Dec 14 ORL -3.5 226.5 135-124
Mon, Dec 12 MEM +9.5 220.5 128-103