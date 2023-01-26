BETTING NBA
11:30 AM, January 26, 2023

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/26

Date: 01/26/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +9   -110   O 231.5   -110   +320  
 Current +7.5   -114   233   -110   +235  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -9   -110   U 231.5   -110   -405  
 Current -7.5   -106   233   -110   -290  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Killian Hayes   9.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   8.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.6 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   10.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   8.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 MIL +11.5 236.0 150-130
Thu, Jan 19 CHI +7.5 236.0 126-108
Sun, Jan 15 NY +8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 NO +5.0 234.5 116-110
Wed, Jan 11 MIN +6.0 233.0 135-118

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 PHI +7.5 224.5 137-133
Sun, Jan 22 GS +8.0 236.0 120-116
Fri, Jan 20 UTA +4.5 232.0 117-106
Thu, Jan 19 PHO -4.0 221.5 117-112
Tue, Jan 17 SA -2.0 228.5 106-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021