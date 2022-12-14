BETTING NBA
12:55 PM, December 14, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/14/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +2.5   -110   O 225.5   -110   +118  
 Current +2.5   -110   225.5   -110   +118  
Charlotte Hornets  Open -2.5   -110   U 225.5   -110   -138  
 Current -2.5   -110   225.5   -110   -138  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.7 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PG  Killian Hayes   8.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
5. C  Jalen Duren   6.6 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. PF  Marvin Bagley III   11.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   22.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   20.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   9.5 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. C  Nick Richards   9.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 LAL +5.5 233.0 124-117
Fri, Dec 09 MEM +11.0 227.5 114-103
Wed, Dec 07 NO +11.0 229.0 104-98
Tue, Dec 06 MIA +7.5 220.0 116-96
Sun, Dec 04 MEM +6.5 228.5 122-112

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 PHI +10.5 220.0 131-113
Fri, Dec 09 NY +3.0 224.5 121-102
Wed, Dec 07 BKN +10.0 223.5 122-116
Mon, Dec 05 LAC +6.5 218.0 119-117
Sat, Dec 03 MIL +2.0 221.0 105-96

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 16-8 (.667) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 24 games