11:30 AM, December 30, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +7.5   -110   O 229.5   -110   +260  
 Current +7.5   -110   229.5   -110   +260  
Chicago Bulls  Open -7.5   -110   U 229.5   -110   -320  
 Current -7.5   -110   229.5   -110   -320  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. C  Jalen Duren   7.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.7 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SG  Alec Burks   13.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.7 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 ORL +1.0 229.5 121-101
Mon, Dec 26 LAC +5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 ATL +10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 PHI +11.5 222.0 113-93
Tue, Dec 20 UTA +2.5 228.5 126-111

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 MIL +2.5 231.0 119-113
Mon, Dec 26 HOU -7.0 231.5 133-118
Fri, Dec 23 NY +5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 ATL +5.0 235.5 110-108
Tue, Dec 20 MIA +1.5 221.5 113-103

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Detroit Pistons at home off a win
  • The Chicago Bulls are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off a win over their last 9 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons at home off a win over their last 6 games