12:26 PM, January 30, 2023

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/30

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +8.5   -112   O 231.5   -110   +290  
 Current +8.5   -110   229.5   -110   +295  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -8.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -360  
 Current -8.5   -110   229.5   -110   -370  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SG  Alec Burks   13.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. C  Jalen Duren   8.3 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Killian Hayes   9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.0 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.4 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. C  Dwight Powell   6.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Josh Green   7.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 HOU -6.0 236.0 117-114
Thu, Jan 26 BKN +8.5 235.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 23 MIL +11.5 236.0 150-130
Thu, Jan 19 CHI +7.5 236.0 126-108
Sun, Jan 15 NY +8.5 225.5 117-104

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 UTA +7.5 223.0 108-100
Thu, Jan 26 PHO +1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 WAS -7.0 224.0 127-126
Sun, Jan 22 LAC -1.5 222.5 112-98
Fri, Jan 20 MIA +2.0 218.5 115-90

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off a loss over their last 5 games