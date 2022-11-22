BETTING NBA
12:28 PM, November 22, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/22/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +6.5   -110   O N/A   N/A   +220  
 Current +6.5   -110   N/A   N/A   +240  
Denver Nuggets  Open -6.5   -110   U N/A   N/A   -270  
 Current -6.5   -110   N/A   N/A   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Jaden Ivey   16.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   6.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. SG  Alec Burks   15.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Marvin Bagley III   10.0 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. PG  Bones Hyland   16.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SG  Bruce Brown   10.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.3 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   12.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. C  DeAndre Jordan   5.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. C  Nikola Jokic   20.8 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 SAC +10.5 234.0 137-129
Fri, Nov 18 LAL +6.5 227.0 128-121
Thu, Nov 17 LAC +10.5 219.0 96-91
Mon, Nov 14 TOR +5.0 218.5 115-111
Sat, Nov 12 BOS +8.0 225.0 117-108

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 DAL +10.5 217.5 98-97
Fri, Nov 18 DAL +9.5 215.5 127-99
Wed, Nov 16 NY -2.0 225.5 106-103
Sun, Nov 13 CHI -2.0 231.5 126-103
Fri, Nov 11 BOS +4.0 230.5 131-112