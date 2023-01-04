BETTING NBA
02:14 PM, January 4, 2023

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +6.5   -110   O 232.5   -110   +220  
 Current +7   -106   232.5   -110   +235  
Golden State Warriors  Open -6.5   -110   U 232.5   -110   -270  
 Current -7   -114   232.5   -110   -290  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   9.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.6 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SG  Alec Burks   14.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   13.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   20.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   7.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   7.9 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.7 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  Anthony Lamb   6.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 POR +9.5 232.0 135-106
Sat, Dec 31 MIN +7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 CHI +7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 ORL +1.0 229.5 121-101
Mon, Dec 26 LAC +5.5 222.5 142-131

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 ATL -1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 POR +1.5 233.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 28 UTA +4.0 232.0 112-107
Tue, Dec 27 CHA -5.0 240.0 110-105
Sun, Dec 25 MEM +7.5 233.5 123-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021