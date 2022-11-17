BETTING NBA
01:20 PM, November 17, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/17

Date: 11/17/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +9   -110   O 215.5   -110   +330  
 Current +9   -108   217   -110   +350  
LA Clippers  Open -9   -110   U 215.5   -110   -420  
 Current -9   -112   217   -110   -450  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Jaden Ivey   16.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PF  Marvin Bagley III   10.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
3. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Saddiq Bey   15.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  Killian Hayes   5.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. C  Jalen Duren   6.2 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   24.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.0 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  John Wall   13.0 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   15.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   10.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. SF  Norman Powell   11.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 TOR +5.0 218.5 115-111
Sat, Nov 12 BOS +8.0 225.0 117-108
Fri, Nov 11 NY +9.5 224.0 121-112
Wed, Nov 09 BOS +13.5 226.0 128-112
Mon, Nov 07 OKC +2.0 223.5 112-103

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 DAL +6.5 211.5 103-101
Mon, Nov 14 HOU -5.0 220.0 122-106
Sat, Nov 12 BKN -2.0 212.0 110-95
Wed, Nov 09 LAL -3.5 220.0 114-101
Mon, Nov 07 CLE +4.0 212.5 119-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Detroit Pistons off two or more days rest
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on the road since the start of 2020/2021