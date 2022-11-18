BETTING NBA
12:38 PM, November 18, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/18

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +7   -112   O 225.5   -110   +230  
 Current +7   -112   226   -110   +230  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -7   -108   U 225.5   -110   -280  
 Current -7   -108   226   -110   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Jaden Ivey   16.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. PF  Marvin Bagley III   8.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
4. SF  Saddiq Bey   15.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PG  Killian Hayes   5.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. C  Jalen Duren   6.3 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   24.3 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   24.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   16.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Troy Brown Jr.   9.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Nov 17 LAC +10.5 219.0 96-91
Mon, Nov 14 TOR +5.0 218.5 115-111
Sat, Nov 12 BOS +8.0 225.0 117-108
Fri, Nov 11 NY +9.5 224.0 121-112
Wed, Nov 09 BOS +13.5 226.0 128-112

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 BKN +5.0 218.5 116-103
Fri, Nov 11 SAC +3.5 233.0 120-114
Wed, Nov 09 LAC +3.5 220.0 114-101
Mon, Nov 07 UTA +7.0 224.5 139-116
Sun, Nov 06 CLE +5.5 222.0 114-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers off a loss
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers off a loss over their last 6 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers over their last 13 games
  • The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road