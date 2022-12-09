BETTING NBA
11:58 AM, December 9, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/09

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +10.5   -110   O 228   -110   +385  
 Current +11   -110   228.5   -112   +400  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -10.5   -110   U 228   -110   -500  
 Current -11   -110   228.5   -108   -520  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   8.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
4. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SG  Alec Burks   14.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Marvin Bagley III   11.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   28.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   18.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   7.9 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SG  John Konchar   8.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 NO +11.0 229.0 104-98
Tue, Dec 06 MIA +7.5 220.0 116-96
Sun, Dec 04 MEM +6.5 228.5 122-112
Thu, Dec 01 DAL +8.0 221.5 131-125
Tue, Nov 29 NY +4.0 227.0 140-110

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 OKC -8.0 233.0 123-102
Mon, Dec 05 MIA +5.5 218.5 101-93
Sun, Dec 04 DET -6.5 228.5 122-112
Fri, Dec 02 PHI -5.0 218.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 MIN -3.0 232.0 109-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 14 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 12-3 (.800) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 15 games