BETTING NBA
11:29 AM, December 6, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/06

Date: 12/06/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: FTX Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +8.5   -110   O 222   -110   +295  
 Current +8.5   -110   222   -110   +290  
Miami Heat  Open -8.5   -110   U 222   -110   -370  
 Current -8.5   -110   222   -110   -360  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. C  Isaiah Stewart   12.0 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PG  Killian Hayes   8.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
6. PF  Marvin Bagley III   12.9 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.7 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.0 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   19.1 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   11.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   14.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 MEM +6.5 228.5 122-112
Thu, Dec 01 DAL +8.0 221.5 131-125
Tue, Nov 29 NY +4.0 227.0 140-110
Sun, Nov 27 CLE +7.0 218.0 102-94
Fri, Nov 25 PHO +12.0 225.0 108-102

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 MEM -5.5 218.5 101-93
Fri, Dec 02 BOS +7.0 226.5 120-116
Wed, Nov 30 BOS +9.5 224.5 134-121
Sun, Nov 27 ATL +4.0 226.0 106-98
Fri, Nov 25 WAS -3.0 212.5 110-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021