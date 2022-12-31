BETTING NBA
12:43 PM, December 31, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +8   -110   O 231.5   -110   +280  
 Current +7.5   -110   231.5   -110   +265  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -8   -110   U 231.5   -110   -350  
 Current -7.5   -110   231.5   -110   -330  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Alec Burks   14.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   7.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.8 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   13.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. C  Naz Reid   10.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 CHI +7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 ORL +1.0 229.5 121-101
Mon, Dec 26 LAC +5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 ATL +10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 PHI +11.5 222.0 113-93

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 MIL +7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 NO +6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 MIA +0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 BOS +9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 DAL +2.5 227.5 104-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Detroit Pistons