BETTING NBA
11:05 AM, November 11, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +7.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   -330  
 Current +9   -114   224.5   -110   +295  
New York Knicks  Open -7.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   +265  
 Current -9   -110   224.5   -110   -370  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Cade Cunningham   19.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. PG  Jaden Ivey   15.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. SF  Saddiq Bey   17.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. C  Isaiah Stewart   12.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   19.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Marvin Bagley III   0.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   20.5 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   19.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   19.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   7.5 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   7.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. PF  Obi Toppin   10.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 BOS +13.5 226.0 128-112
Mon, Nov 07 OKC +2.0 223.5 112-103
Fri, Nov 04 CLE +3.5 216.0 112-88
Wed, Nov 02 MIL +11.5 223.5 116-91
Mon, Oct 31 MIL +13.5 224.5 110-108

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 BKN +3.5 221.0 112-85
Mon, Nov 07 MIN +3.0 235.5 120-107
Sat, Nov 05 BOS +4.0 225.5 133-118
Fri, Nov 04 PHI +2.0 220.5 106-104
Wed, Nov 02 ATL -2.5 232.0 112-99

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons at home in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 9 games
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Detroit Pistons at home