12:10 PM, January 10, 2023

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/10

Date: 01/10/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +9.5   -110   O 229.5   -110   +360  
 Current +11   -110   229   -110   +500  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -9.5   -110   U 229.5   -112   -460  
 Current -11   -110   229   -110   -700  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.8 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   9.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   14.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. SG  Alec Burks   14.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  Hamidou Diallo   7.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   13.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   16.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Tucker   3.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 PHI +5.5 229.5 123-111
Fri, Jan 06 SA +1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 GS +6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 POR +9.5 232.0 135-106
Sat, Dec 31 MIN +7.0 232.0 116-104

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 DET -5.5 229.5 123-111
Fri, Jan 06 CHI -5.0 233.0 126-112
Wed, Jan 04 IND -5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 NO -5.5 229.0 120-111
Sat, Dec 31 OKC -2.5 225.5 115-96

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 19 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Detroit Pistons at home off two or more days rest