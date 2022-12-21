BETTING NBA
12:01 PM, December 21, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +11.5   -114   O 224.5   -110   +480  
 Current +11.5   -110   224.5   -110   +500  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -11.5   -106   U 224.5   -110   -650  
 Current -11.5   -110   224.5   -110   -700  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. C  Jalen Duren   7.2 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Killian Hayes   8.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   13.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.0 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 10.5 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   17.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 UTA +2.5 228.5 126-111
Sun, Dec 18 BKN +8.0 228.0 124-121
Fri, Dec 16 SAC +6.5 238.5 122-113
Wed, Dec 14 CHA +4.5 229.5 141-134
Sun, Dec 11 LAL +5.5 233.0 124-117

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 TOR -6.5 219.5 104-101
Fri, Dec 16 GS -9.0 221.5 118-106
Tue, Dec 13 SAC -4.5 229.0 123-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHA -10.5 220.0 131-113
Fri, Dec 09 LAL -4.5 227.5 133-122