Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns Go For 18th Straight Against Worst in the East

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/02 Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information DET (4-17) PHX (18-3) Date: 12/02/2021 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds Moneyline (Open): Detroit Pistons (640) vs. Phoenix Suns (-950) Moneyline (Current): Detroit Pistons ( 610 ) vs. Phoenix Suns ( -900 ) Spread (Open): Detroit Pistons (12.5) vs. Phoenix Suns (-12.5) Spread (Current): Detroit Pistons ( 12.5 ) vs. Phoenix Suns ( -12.5 ) Game Total (Open): 210 Game Total (Current): 210 All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook Odds to Win NBA Championship Odds to Win NBA Championship: Detroit Pistons (+50000) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns ( +900 ) Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Detroit Pistons (6.38%) vs. Phoenix Suns (93.62%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: PHX – 2 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: PHX – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns News, Analysis, and Picks

The Phoenix Suns are the hottest team in the NBA, riding a franchise record-tying 17 game win streak. The previous two matchups might be the most impressive, defeating the top team in the east, the Brooklyn Nets, and then beating the Golden State Warriors to move into a tie for first in the west. Going against the last-place Detroit Pistons should be a walk in the park for the Suns to capture 18 in a row and break the record.

One downside for the Suns tonight is they will be without star Devin Booker, who is out with a minor hamstring injury. Booker is leading Phoenix this season in scoring with 23.2 points per game. But the absence of Booker didn’t seem to matter too much just two days ago as the two-time all-star left after only playing 15 minutes against the Warriors. The Suns still went on to win the game 104-96 and covered the -3.5 point spread.

From a betting standpoint, the Suns are the seventh-best team at covering the spread in the NBA. Phoenix is 11-6 against the spread during the win streak, being favored in 16 of the 17 contests. The spread for tonight’s game is the largest of the season for the Suns, set at 12.5, but they have gone 3-1 against double-digit spreads so far this year, so it is nothing to shy away from.

Detroit has been struggling all year, especially as of late riding a seven-game losing streak. The Pistons are 5-6 against the spread on the road this year. This year, they have also allowed the 10th most points per game with 108.2, which is not a great matchup against the fourth-best offensive team in the NBA. The Suns are scoring on average 112.2 a game.

For tonight’s matchup in Phoenix, I think the Suns will win their 18th straight game and cover their fourth straight. There is no real value in the moneyline, but Phoenix covering should make it on the betting card. This game could end up being very high scoring with the Suns high octane offense pounding the Pistons porous defense. Tap the over as a solid bet.

Picks: Suns (-12.5), Over (210)

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

