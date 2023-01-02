BETTING NBA
12:42 PM, January 2, 2023

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +9.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +350  
 Current +9.5   -110   232   -110   +360  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -9.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   -450  
 Current -9.5   -110   232   -110   -460  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
3. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.7 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SG  Alec Burks   14.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   13.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Marvin Bagley III   10.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PF  Jerami Grant   22.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.9 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 MIN +7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 CHI +7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 ORL +1.0 229.5 121-101
Mon, Dec 26 LAC +5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 ATL +10.0 234.0 130-105

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 GS -1.5 233.5 118-112
Mon, Dec 26 CHA -5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 DEN +5.5 233.5 120-107
Wed, Dec 21 OKC -3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 OKC -4.5 231.5 123-121

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers off a win over their last 6 games
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021