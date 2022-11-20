BETTING NBA
12:17 PM, November 20, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +9   -110   O 233.5   -110   +320  
 Current +9.5   -108   233   -110   +360  
Sacramento Kings  Open -9   -110   U 233.5   -110   -405  
 Current -9.5   -112   233   -110   -460  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Jaden Ivey   16.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   6.1 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  Marvin Bagley III   8.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
5. C  Jalen Duren   6.7 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   15.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   16.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   11.6 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   12.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 LAL +6.5 227.0 128-121
Thu, Nov 17 LAC +10.5 219.0 96-91
Mon, Nov 14 TOR +5.0 218.5 115-111
Sat, Nov 12 BOS +8.0 225.0 117-108
Fri, Nov 11 NY +9.5 224.0 121-112

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Nov 17 SA -7.0 237.5 130-112
Tue, Nov 15 BKN -1.5 225.0 153-121
Sun, Nov 13 GS +4.0 237.0 122-115
Fri, Nov 11 LAL -3.5 233.0 120-114
Wed, Nov 09 CLE +4.0 228.5 127-120

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road
  • The Sacramento Kings are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021