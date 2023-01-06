BETTING NBA
02:29 PM, January 6, 2023

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/06

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +1   -110   O 233.5   -110   -104  
 Current +1.5   -108   233.5   -110   +100  
San Antonio Spurs  Open -1   -110   U 233.5   -110   -112  
 Current -1.5   -112   233.5   -110   -118  

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Killian Hayes   9.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. C  Jalen Duren   7.6 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SG  Jaden Ivey   14.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.6 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   14.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.9 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SG  Devin Vassell   19.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   9.2 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 GS +6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 POR +9.5 232.0 135-106
Sat, Dec 31 MIN +7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 CHI +7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 ORL +1.0 229.5 121-101

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 NY +10.0 225.0 117-114
Mon, Jan 02 BKN +12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 DAL +7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 NY +4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 OKC +7.0 236.5 130-114

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons at home over their last 7 games