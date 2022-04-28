The talented swingman appeared to be on the shelf earlier today, but the Phoenix Suns and, more specifically, Head Coach Monty Williams stated otherwise. If you can’t take the main man in charge’s word as the top source, who can you?
The 25-year-old suffered the injury in Game 2 and was initially given a 2-3 week timetable which he is obviously smashing. Phoenix is holding a 3-2 series lead but is looking for the kill shot tonight rather than face a win or go home at home on Saturday.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Suns at -162 compared to -126 on the moneyline hours ago before the Booker news broke. They are also -3.5 point road favorites.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.