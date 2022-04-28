Overview

Devin Booker will play after all following reports just hours ago, ruling the Suns’ top scorer out for Game 6 vs. the Pelicans.

Monty Williams: “[Devin Booker] will be playing tonight.” — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 28, 2022

The talented swingman appeared to be on the shelf earlier today, but the Phoenix Suns and, more specifically, Head Coach Monty Williams stated otherwise. If you can’t take the main man in charge’s word as the top source, who can you?

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in Game 2 and was initially given a 2-3 week timetable which he is obviously smashing. Phoenix is holding a 3-2 series lead but is looking for the kill shot tonight rather than face a win or go home at home on Saturday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Suns at -162 compared to -126 on the moneyline hours ago before the Booker news broke. They are also -3.5 point road favorites.