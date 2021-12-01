Devin Booker Likely To Miss Some Games

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Suns guard Devin Booker will be sidelined for a few games after suffering a hamstring injury in the second quarter of Tuesday’s 104-96 victory over the Warriors. The damage is not thought to be too serious as the team is operating more out of precaution to protect their star guard.

As I just reported on NBA Today with host @malika_andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It's considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

Phoenix has arguably been the best team in the league, evidenced by an NBA-leading 17-game winning streak. The team will host the Pistons on Thursday before another bout with the Warriors on Friday. Given the time Booker’s expected to be out, it’s likely he won’t be in the lineup against the Warriors.

Thus, if you’re looking for a spot to fade the Suns, you probably won’t get a better opportunity than on Friday.

