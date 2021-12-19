Devin Booker Returns to Action Against Hornets After Seven-Game Absence

The Phoenix Suns are getting a big boost on Sunday, as Devin Booker will return to action against the Charlotte Hornets. The two-time All-Star hasn’t played since November 20, missing the past seven games with a hamstring injury.

After missing seven consecutive games with hamstring injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return tonight at home against Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

Booker is the Suns’ top scorer, recording an average of 23.2 points per game. The 25-year-old is also third on the team in rebounding with 4.9 boards per game and second in assists, dishing 4.5 dimes. All told, Booker ranks second on the team in Offensive Box Plus/Minus and fourth in Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated Basketball-Reference.

Landry Shamet was the de facto starting shooting guard with Booker out of the lineup. Shamet moves back into a reserve role, playing second fiddle to Booker, diminishing his fantasy value.

The Suns have the best record in the NBA, going 5-2 without Booker in the lineup and enter tonight’s contest as -8.5 favorites. The total is set at 231.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.