Devin Booker Says He'll Play Sunday as Suns Take on Nuggets
Grant White
It’s a Christmas miracle! Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker confirmed that he would return to the lineup Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Booker has played in just two of the Suns’ past seven games while resolving a groin injury.
"It's a big game. We say every game's the same but I've talked about it in the past Christmas game is something I always wanted for this organization. To make it happen last year and now be playing in my 2nd one, it's an exciting time." Devin Booker (groin) playing tonight. #Sunspic.twitter.com/nS8PcDzz0t
Injury notwithstanding, Booker has been the Suns’ best player this season. The three-time All-Star leads the team with 28.0 points per game, 3.5 Win Shares, and 1.5 Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.
His return means a diminished role for Damion Lee and Landry Shamet. Lee started two of the last three games, with Shamet filling in for the third. Both players will revert to bench roles against the Nuggets.
The Suns are looking to snap out of their recent funk. Phoenix has dropped seven of their previous ten, including two straight.; however, the betting odds are not in their favor.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.