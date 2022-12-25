Devin Booker Says He'll Play Sunday as Suns Take on Nuggets

It’s a Christmas miracle! Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker confirmed that he would return to the lineup Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Booker has played in just two of the Suns’ past seven games while resolving a groin injury.

"It's a big game. We say every game's the same but I've talked about it in the past Christmas game is something I always wanted for this organization. To make it happen last year and now be playing in my 2nd one, it's an exciting time." Devin Booker (groin) playing tonight. #Suns pic.twitter.com/nS8PcDzz0t — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 25, 2022

Injury notwithstanding, Booker has been the Suns’ best player this season. The three-time All-Star leads the team with 28.0 points per game, 3.5 Win Shares, and 1.5 Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

His return means a diminished role for Damion Lee and Landry Shamet. Lee started two of the last three games, with Shamet filling in for the third. Both players will revert to bench roles against the Nuggets.

The Suns are looking to snap out of their recent funk. Phoenix has dropped seven of their previous ten, including two straight.; however, the betting odds are not in their favor.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns priced as +3.5 road underdogs, with the total set at 230.