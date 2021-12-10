Dillon Brooks out against the Lakers due to health and safety protocols

.@memgrizz status update: Dillon Brooks has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight's game vs @Lakers. https://t.co/30FsMaZQRm — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 9, 2021

Due to health and safety protocols, the Grizzlies announced that Dillon Brooks is out of the game against the Lakers. Brooks is second on Memphis in scoring, averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a game. The Grizzlies are also without their leading scorer Ja Morant due to a knee injury and health and safety protocols. With Kyle Anderson listed as questionable, Memphis will lean on Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton to pick up the slack. Over at the Fanduel Sportsbook, the Grizzlies are a +146, which seems a little generous considering how many injuries and absences they have. Memphis has won five of its past six games, but the Lakers have also won three of their last four. In the absence of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. has broken out. It’ll be interesting to see if another Grizzlies player can do the same while Brooks is sidelined.

