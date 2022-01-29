Domantas Sabonis Available vs. Mavericks Saturday

The left ankle injury limiting Domantas Sabonis won’t prevent him from playing on Saturday night. Sabonis was listed as questionable leading up to the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Still, the Indiana Pacers’ official Twitter account confirmed that the big man would suit up for the inter-conference battle. They also confirmed that Chris Duarte is available despite a nagging right ankle injury.

Update: Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) and Chris Duarte (right ankle sprain) are available tonight. https://t.co/nhKvf3hwV3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 29, 2022

Saturday night’s contest is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pacers, after last night’s 113-110 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis was a beast, putting up his second consecutive triple-double, recording 24 points, 18 rebounds, and ten assists.

That effort translated to 67.6 FanDuel Fantasy points, his third straight above-average performance. Tonight, the big man carries a $9,600 salary on the FanDuel main slate.

The Pacers are tied for the second-fewest wins as the visitors this season, going 6-19 through their first 25 games. Indiana enters tonight’s contest as +10 underdogs, with the total set at 216.