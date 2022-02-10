Domantas Sabonis to Make Kings’ Debut Wednesday Against Timberwolves

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Domantas Sabonis is available and expected to make his Sacramento Kings debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.

Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are all available to play vs. the Timberwolves. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) February 10, 2022

Sabonis was traded to the Kings from the Indiana Pacers as part of a blockbuster trade Tuesday, including Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristian Thompson. A primary playmaker for the Pacers this season, Sabonis last played in a 98-85 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6, playing 25 minutes, scoring nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Making 46 starts this season, Sabonis averaged 35 minutes, 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game, also posting a 21.9% usage rate.

Sabonis, who is listed at the PF/C position on FanDuel, is priced at $9,900 and has averaged 1.21 fantasy points per minute this season.

The Kings are a 7-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in their rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game with a 235-point total, the highest on the slate.