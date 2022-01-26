Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert are Ruled Out For Wednesday vs. Suns

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) and center Rudy Gobert (calf) have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, per the team’s Twitter.

Injury report: OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain) OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 25, 2022

Mitchell will miss his fifth straight game while Gobert will sit for his second straight in a stretch that may cost the team some valuable seeding in the playoffs. The Jazz are 1-3 since Mitchell has been in concussion protocol, and now having their star center out as well will only make things worse, especially with the top-seeded Suns coming to town. In their absence, expect Hassan Whiteside and Jordan Clarkson to see more minutes in the starting lineup.

Mitchell has averaged 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 40 starts on the season. Gobert has accrued 16.0 points, a league-leading 15.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in 42 starts this year.

