Donovan Mitchell declared himself "good to go" for Game 6 vs. Mavericks

Overview

The Utah Jazz look like they will have Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup for their must-win game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night despite dealing with bruised quads.

Mitchell said he had significant concern when he thought the injury was hamstring-related, but now that he knows the pain is only due to bruising, he's fine. https://t.co/x42fAgUtd9 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 27, 2022

Mitchell did not finish Game 5 and was taken out for good after playing nearly 32 minutes. The Jazz were getting hammered and lost 102-77 to fall back 3-2 in the series. Mitchell ended up going 4-for-15 from the field while scoring just nine points. His reaction to the injury was severe, and concern sprouted over a torn or at least sprained hamstring. Since it’s just bruises, long-term injury concern has certainly lessened.

The Jazz did not go through a full practice today, but the 25-year-old also had zero limitations, so while his declaration is not a guarantee, don’t expect him to miss this potential elimination game.

The series shifts back to Utah, and this game should be razor-thin. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jazz as a +1 with the juice at -114 suggesting this line could move towards Utah’s favor by tip tomorrow.