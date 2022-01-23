Donovan Mitchell Remains Out vs. Warriors Sunday

The Utah Jazz will have to get past one of the best teams in the league without one of their key starters. Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Donovan Mitchell would miss his third straight game when the Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell will remain in concussion protocol for Utah’s game vs Golden State on Sunday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2022

Mitchell suffered a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The injury occurred at the end of the first half, and Spidad has been in the NBA’s concussion protocols since. Mitchell has been one of the Jazz’s best players this season, ranking second in Value Over Replacement Player while putting up the best Offensive Box Plus/Minus.

Joe Ingles has started in place of Mitchell over the past two games, putting up replacement-level numbers. The 34-year-old totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists across the two games. Nevertheless, Ingles should be back in the starting lineup against the Warriors, getting his 12th start of the year.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jazz listed as +3.5 underdogs against Golden State. The total has not yet been set.