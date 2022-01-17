Draymond Green Expected to Miss At Least Two Weeks With Calf and Back Injuries

The calf injury that has limited Draymond Green over the past week is more malignant than initially thought. The Golden State Warriors confirmed that the calf injury relates to a disc injury in Green’s lower back, which will be monitored over the next two weeks before the power forward is re-evaluated.

The evaluations indicated the left calf soreness/tightness is tied to the involvement of a disc in his lower back. Draymond will receive physical therapy in the coming days and will continue to be monitored by the team’s staff. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 16, 2022

Green remains an invaluable defensive presence in his 10th season, leading the Warriors in Defensive Box Plus/Minus and Defensive Win Shares, per Basketball-Reference.

Otto Porter Jr. has been starting at power forward in Green’s stead. The 28-year-old has been a valuable two-way player and is one of only four Warriors with positive ratings in Offensive and Defensive Box Plus/Minus.

The Warriors have faltered of late, dropping four of their past six. Their next game comes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, who are 4-1 over their past five home games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors priced as +4.5 underdogs for their Sunday night matchup against the T-Wolves, with the total set at 216.5.