Draymond Green Tossed After Flagrant in 1st Half vs. Grizzlies
joecervenka
Overview
The Golden State Warriors are going to have to try scratch and claw their way to a win in Memphis without their best scratch and claw type player. Draymond Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul in the first half after trying to contest Brandon Clarke in the paint.
The fiery forward was on his way to one great line. In 17 minutes, Green already had three steals, three assists, and four boards while shooting an efficient 2-of-3 from the field.
It was undoubtedly a hard foul, but the decision to toss Green seems a bit extreme. This call may be more on reputation than what happened on the court. The glue guy that is Draymond should be back in full force for Game 2. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 PM ET back in Memphis.
If this level of compete is any indication, this should be a fantastic series. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game and the series.
