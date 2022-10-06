Early Line Movement Trending in Favor of Brooklyn Nets
Zachary Cook
Even with the Brooklyn Nets dominating headlines in the NBA’s offseason, usually not in a complimentary way, the team has seen some positive line movement in favor of their 2022-23 win total.
The hype around the Nets was high last year, but the team ultimately disappointed amidst injuries and vaccine requirements, leading to some offseason turmoil. Kevin Durantrequested a trade and rescinded that request, which was a big part of their rollercoaster offseason.
How would bettors approach Brooklyn’s futures market? With Durant sticking around for the foreseeable future, there’s positivity surrounding the Nets now, and the buzz is real.
BetMGM NBA Win Totals Line Movement (Open to Current)
Celtics 56.5 to 54.5
Nets 46.5 to 50.5
Jazz 32.5 to 25.5
Bettors Bullish on Durant Led Nets
You can see how the core group of players for the Brooklyn Nets might generate some excitement. The team might have a quality nucleus with a three-headed beast of Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.
It’ll be on the players to show management and the basketball world what they can accomplish. With that, their win total has continued to increase, opening at 46.5 and landing at 50.5. With all of their troubles in 2021-22, they still finished with 44 victories.
One thing that does stand out, along with the talent at the top of the roster, is that the team has also reshaped its bench. Patty Mills was a key contributor last year, and an entire season of Seth Curry, along with T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, should help make this team tougher to defend.
A healthy Joe Harris should also pay dividends. Their increased depth adds to the reasons to believe in the Nets. The NBA is a star-driven league, and the Nets have no shortage of those, which is the main driver behind the positive line movement trending in their direction.
