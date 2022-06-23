Fast Facts On Teams In The Top 10 Of The 2022 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is just hours away and the anticipation is through the roof. Drama has already taken over the buildup as odds continue to shift and projections are altered. To add to the excitement, we take a look at a few historical notes on teams that will be drafting in the lottery on Thursday night. Here are some fast facts on teams within the top ten in this year’s 2022 NBA Draft:

Orlando Magic – 1st Overall

The Magic are the first team on the clock for the first time since 2004. They will be selecting first for the fourth time in team history and since 1992, tied for the most in that span with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s looking like Jabari Smith will follow the lineage of Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, and Dwight Howard of top selections made by the organization.

Indiana Pacers – 6th Overall

You’ll have to go much further back than 2012 to find when the Pacers had a pick this high in the draft. Indiana will select sixth this season, the furthest up the board they have been since they drafted All-Star center Rik Smits at number two in the 1988 NBA Draft. They’ll be looking to add to a young roster as they build for the future.

Portland Trail Blazers – 7th Overall

Although they haven’t achieved much in this timeframe, the Trail Blazers will be making their highest pick since they drafted star guard Damian Lillard in 2012. They will select seventh overall on Thursday night and will look to surround Lillard and newly-acquired forward Jerami Grant with even more talent.

