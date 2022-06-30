Five Teams See NBA Title Odds Trending Following KD Trade News

Five different NBA teams have seen their odds shorten since the latest reports stating that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the organization. It’s become a frenzy as fans, bettors, and reporters everywhere try to get to the bottom of where the superstar will end up for the 2022-23 season. Let’s take a look at the teams, in addition to the Phoenix Suns, who have seen their odds rise throughout Thursday’s chaos.

Philadelphia 76ers: +1600 –> +1300

The 76ers have seen some reports come in that they are ready to make a monster deal for Durant. They have seen their title odds shorten slowly throughout the day and the fit works with former teammate James Harden now in Philly. This would undoubtedly be the NBA title favorite if they were able to land the 12-time All-Star.

Portland Trail Blazers: +9500 –> +7000

The Blazers seem like they are on the outside track in acquiring Durant after Lillard posted photoshopped pictures with him in a Portland jersey on Instagram. The fit makes sense, but the massive extension that was given to Anfernee Simons likely means that they are not going to pursue the 33-year-old.

Los Angeles Lakers: +2500 –> +1900

The Lakers made a sudden jump around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening after some speculation came about from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Los Angeles putting together a package for KD. Even if Windhorst said it’s a loose report, the leap in odds is hefty enough to keep an eye on. A package of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis would make the most sense here.

Miami Heat: +1600 –> +1000

The Heat are a serious contender in the Durant sweepstakes. They have seen serious movement in their title odds and sit at the second-shortest odds to land the future Hall of Famer offshore. They have plenty of pieces they could send to make the deal worth it for the Nets while remaining a solid option for him to win right away.

