Foot Injury Will Likely Keep Gordon Hayward Out vs. Hawks

Gordon Hayward has been one of the most durable players in the NBA this season. The veteran swingman has started 45 of 46 games for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 33.1 minutes per game. However, a foot injury could force Hayward to miss his second game, as the former All-Star is listed as doubtful against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets official Twitter account also confirmed that Jalen McDaniels is out with an ankle injury.

INJURY REPORT vs ATL Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful. Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 23, 2022

Hayward is putting up a respectable 17.0 points per game but ranks fourth on the team in scoring. Still, the 31-year-old has accumulated the second-most Win Shares on the Hornets.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is the expected starter, with Hayward unavailable. Oubre Jr. has been one of the best scorers for the Hornets this season, posting the fifth-best expected field-goal percentage, second among players who play more than 18 minutes per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hornets listed as -2 favorites for their Southeast Division battle.